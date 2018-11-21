Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida woman drops infant while fleeing police, baby suffers skull fracture

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Woman drops baby on head while running from policeVideo

Woman drops baby on head while running from police

Raw video: A 23-year-old woman arrested after police received a call of a person running in and out of traffic while holding an infant. Body cam shows her dropping the baby on its head while fleeing from police in Florida.

A Florida woman purposely dropped an infant on the ground as she was fleeing officers who tried to get her to stop running through traffic Monday, authorities said.

Kayla Morgan, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest, according to WESH-TV. Morgan dropped the baby head first and the infant suffered a skull fracture from the incident, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Kayla Morgan, 23, was arrested after fleeing police and dropping an infant on its head.

Kayla Morgan, 23, was arrested after fleeing police and dropping an infant on its head. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a woman running through traffic with a baby near the area of Highway 315 and Highway 40, the station reported.

WOMAN CARRYING BABY LEADS TEXAS COPS ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE, CRASHES AND ATTEMPTS TO CARJACK VEHICLE

As deputies approached Morgan, she began to run and dropped the baby, authorities said. Morgan was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital. It wasn't clear whether the infant she dropped belonged to her.

Morgan admitted to taking the psychoactive drug “Molly” and methamphetamine for the last three days leading up to the incident on the Florida highway, investigators said.

She told investigators she thought “a monster was trying to suck her blood”, according to WESH-TV.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.