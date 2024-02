Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida woman was arrested after an argument with her mom over pizza escalated into a full-blown assault, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jakiela Mobley, 28, was arrested and charged with battery after she allegedly slapped her mom in the face with grits.

Mobley told deputies she was sleeping on the street in Ocala on Sunday night, but asked her mother to pick her up so she could have a warm place to sleep, the affidavit said.

The next morning, Mobley told her mother that she was going to make a pizza, but her mother countered by saying she was making grits, and offered to share or make another breakfast item.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY CARJACKS GRANDMOTHER, PENS FOUR-PAGE APOLOGY LETTER: POLICE

Her mother then told Mobley she did not need to make a pizza and that's when the argument allegedly escalated.

CREWS SAFELY DETONATE THREE WWII-ERA BOMBS IN FLORIDA BAY

Mobley grabbed some of the grits her mom had made and smacked her in the face with them, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Mobley tried to blame her mother for the fight, claiming she had grabbed the grits and hit herself in the face to make it seem like she was battered. However, deputies reported that they saw grits on the side of Mobley's mother's face and a mark created by a hand in the grits, which matched the mother's statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mobley was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she remains on $2,500 bond.