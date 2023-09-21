Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman allegedly attacked 2 people at pool for doing 'inappropriate' stretches

Florida deputies say Ferragamo and the male victim are connected, making the incident domestic in nature

Adam Sabes
Published
Florida deputies say that a woman allegedly attacked two people at a pool for doing stretches she thought were inappropriate.

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, after the incident on early Sunday morning. A female victim told deputies she and the male victim were doing stretches when Ferragamo smacked and shoved them both.

"The female victim then stated that the defendant accused them both of doing inappropriate activities and began to shove her and smacked her across her face. The female victim has a red mark on her face indicating she was hit as well," the arrest affidavit states.

Deputies responded to the incident at 2:32 a.m.

Amanda Ferragamo smirks in a Florida booking picture

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, after the incident on early Sunday morning. A female victim told deputies she and the male victim were doing stretches when Ferragamo smacked and shoved them both. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The male victim told a deputy, "She f---ing attacked us, she's pissed."

Deputies wrote in the affidavit that the female victim had a red mark on her face indicating she was hit.

According to FOX 35, the man and Ferragamo are connected in some way, which makes the incident domestic in nature. 

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office didn't further explain their relationship.

Ferragamo was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center and charged with two counts of battery.

She was released Monday afternoon.

