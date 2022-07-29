Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida teen dead after friend 'accidentally' shoots him: Police

Florida police say that the teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Florida teenager is dead after one of his friends "accidentally" shot him on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday night at a home in Casselberry, Florida, according to FOX 35

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident on late Thursday night, and a mother told police that her 18-year-old son accidentally shot his friend.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF BATTERING WIFE IS ARRESTED AFTER STEPSON SHOT HIM IN SELF-DEFENSE: POLICE

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

