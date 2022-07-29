Florida teen dead after friend 'accidentally' shoots him: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teenager is dead after one of his friends "accidentally" shot him on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday night at a home in Casselberry, Florida, according to FOX 35.

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident on late Thursday night, and a mother told police that her 18-year-old son accidentally shot his friend.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF BATTERING WIFE IS ARRESTED AFTER STEPSON SHOT HIM IN SELF-DEFENSE: POLICE

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.