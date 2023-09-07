Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida teen arrested for uncle's death after allegedly stabbing him with steak knife during argument: police

The 17-year-old faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A 17-year-old Florida boy was arrested and is facing charges for stabbing and killing his uncle over Labor Day weekend, police say.

The Melbourne Police Department said in a news release that the deadly incident happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at the Palm View Cove apartment complex in Melbourne. 

Palmetto Cove

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing and killing his uncle over Labor Day weekend at Palmetto Cove apartment complex in Melbourne, Florida. (Google Maps)

Authorities said that the unidentified teen was living in an apartment with his mom, uncle and his uncle's girlfriend.

The teen boy and his mother allegedly inserted themselves into the heated argument between his 33-year-old uncle and his uncle's girlfriend who were fighting.

While the family was fighting with each other, police say that the teen grabbed a sharp steak knife from the kitchen. 

Palmetto Cove

A Melbourne, Fla., teen is accused of stabbing his uncle in the neck and ultimately killing him during a fight inside their Melbourne home. (Google Maps)

Eventually the fight came to a halt, police said, and that while the uncle was heading back to his room the boy used the knife to stab his uncle in the neck as he walked away.

The uncle was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Palmetto Cove

The 17-year-old faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. (Google Maps)

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about and police have not released the names of the people involved.

The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center and faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.