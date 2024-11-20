Florida suspect arrested for allegedly planning to bomb NYSE: 'I feel like Bin Laden'

A Florida suspect was recently arrested for allegedly planning to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced the arrest on Wednesday.

"Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested today based on a criminal complaint charging him with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce," the office's statement read.

According to the court files obtained by Fox News Digital, suspect Harun Abdul-Malik Yener unknowingly worked with undercover FBI agents before he was arrested.

"The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that, because it will wake people up," the suspect is quoted as saying in the documents. At another point, he is quoted as saying that he "feel[s] like Bin Laden."

