Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida man accused of selling fentanyl disguised as ADHD medication: police

McCrary allegedly told officers that their bulletproof vests ‘can’t stop a .223’ rifle round

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Father who lost daughter to fentanyl calls for laws to hold ‘death-dealers’ accountable Video

Father who lost daughter to fentanyl calls for laws to hold ‘death-dealers’ accountable

Matt Capelouto demands action from government officials on the fentanyl crisis after losing his 20-year-old daughter to the deadly drug.

A Florida suspect has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills disguised as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication, authorities say.

Jaquan Jones McCrary was charged with trafficking of fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"McCrary was selling these pills as ADHD medication, but they were actually fentanyl," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in Facebook post.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of dozens of light orange pills. They found over 40 tablets weighing in excess of 18 grams.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT PLEADS FOR CHINESE REGIME'S HELP ON FENTANYL CRISIS, SLAMS ‘RUDE THREATS' FROM US

Jaquan Jones McCrary mugshot

Jaquan Jones McCrary was charged with trafficking of fentanyl by sheriff's deputies. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

In their social media post, authorities also said that McCrary had threatened to shoot their personnel.

"Not only was McCrary pushing fentanyl, he also previously threatened to shoot our law enforcement officers, telling them their vests ‘can’t stop a .223’ rifle round," the post added.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT SAYS LACK OF ‘HUGS AND EMBRACES,’ NOT DRUG CARTELS, TO BLAME FOR FENTANYL CRISIS

"BE AWARE! Drug dealers may tell you they’re selling you real medication, but their homemade pressed pills can be filled with fentanyl. #onepillcankill" authorities warned.

Orange fentanyl pills

Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of dozens of light orange pills. They found over 40 tablets weighing in at 17 grams. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Orange County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details about the case are available at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP