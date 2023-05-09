Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Florida substitute teacher allegedly let student take hit of vape pen

Jennifer Gaine Hale allegedly said she let the student take a hit of her vape because she wanted to 'fit in'

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida substitute teacher allegedly let a seventh-grade student take a hit off her vape pen during class, prosecutors said. 

Jennifer Gaine Hale, 50, was arrested on May 5 on suspicion of child abuse, Fox Orlando reported. She was released Sunday. 

Hale was teaching at Eustis Middle School in on May 2 when a student made a remark about wanting to try a vape pen

Florida teacher Jennifer Gaine hale mugshot

Jennifer Gaine Hale allegedly let a student take a hit of her vape pen while substitute teaching at a middle school.  (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

An affidavit said Hale let the student try hers. 

DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS AMONG ADOLESCENTS ON THE RISE

File photo of a person vaping

FILE- Prosecutors say a Florida substitute teacher let a seventh-grade student take a hit off her vape pen in class. (iStock)

When the school principal found out he spoke with Hale, who allegedly admitted to the wrongdoing. She allegedly said "I was trying to fit in," the report said. 

She was walked off the school campus and told not to return. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.