Florida
Published

Florida State Fair: Bull escapes holding pin at rodeo, runs around stadium

Workers corralled the bull after it took a lap around the stadium in Tampa, Florida

By Paul Best | Fox News
Rodeo bull breaks out of holding pen at Florida State Fairgrounds Video

Rodeo bull breaks out of holding pen at Florida State Fairgrounds

Cell phone video shows a bull escaping from its holding pen and running around the stadium at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Spectators at a rodeo during the Florida State Fair got more than they paid for when a bull escaped its holding pen and ran around the stadium on Aug. 27. 

Christopher Thornton, who recorded video of the incident, told Fox 13 News that the bull "bucked off one of the side panels of the gate" that it was being held in and escaped. 

The bull scaled a partition as people tried to get out of its path on the bleachers. An announcer urged people to stay calm over a loudspeaker as workers tried to corral the animal. 

    The bull jumped over a partition, but workers corralled it before it got into the bleachers.  (Christopher Thornton via Storyful)

    A bull escaped its holding pen at the Florida State Fair. (Christopher Thornton via Storyful)

    Christopher Thornton via Storyful (Christopher Thornton via Storyful)

    Someone roped the bull and get it back into its pen.  (Christopher Thornton via Storyful)

Someone finally roped the bull and pulled it back into the arena, allowing others to get it back into the holding pen. 

The Florida State Fair didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. 

