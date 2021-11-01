Florida shooting sends crowds of Halloween revelers running for their lives

Police say a social media feud between teenagers led to a downtown Orlando, Florida shooting that injured four people.



One of the teens pulled out a gun and hit the other, who is 16-years-old, and three innocent bystanders near the Beacham off Orange Avenue and Wall Street just before 1:30 a.m. while crowds were celebrating Halloween.

"Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt, " Orlando police chief Orlando Rolón said during a news conference Monday morning. He emphasized officers were already patrolling the downtown nightlife area when the shots rang out, and responded to the scene almost immediately.

Exclusive video obtained by FOX 35 Orlando shows a bird’s eye view of the chaos, with people running through the streets of downtown Orlando.