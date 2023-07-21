Expand / Collapse search
Florida ‘sexual predator’ arrested 1 day after release from 9-year sentence for removing GPS monitor: sheriff

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was booked without bond

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A "sexual predator" who allegedly removed his ankle monitor and then overdosed, was taken back into custody just one day after he was released from a more than nine-year prison sentence for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was released from his nine and a half-year sentence on July 7 and was arrested on July 8 after authorities found his ankle monitor in a convenience store trash can, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a release. 

A probation officer called deputies to the 7-Eleven in Brooksville, Florida, after noticing his GPS tracker had been there for an unusually long time. 

Albert Gardner mugshot

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was arrested one day after going on supervised release following a 9 and a half year sentence for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old.  (Hernando County Sheriffs Office)

Gardner had been given five and a half years of supervised release following his sentence, according FOX 35. 

Deputies then got a call about an overdose at an apartment and found Gardner had taken what his sister called an "unknown narcotic." He was revived with a Narcan.

After being cleared at a hospital, Gardner was booked without bond and charged with violating his probation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.