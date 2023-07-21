Florida ‘sexual predator’ arrested 1 day after release from 9-year sentence for removing GPS monitor: sheriff

A "sexual predator" who allegedly removed his ankle monitor and then overdosed, was taken back into custody just one day after he was released from a more than nine-year prison sentence for lewd and lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was released from his nine and a half-year sentence on July 7 and was arrested on July 8 after authorities found his ankle monitor in a convenience store trash can, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A probation officer called deputies to the 7-Eleven in Brooksville, Florida, after noticing his GPS tracker had been there for an unusually long time.

HUSBAND OF TEXAS WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN LAKE WORE ANKLE MONITOR: POLICE

FLORIDA MAN CUTS OFF ANKLE MONITOR, JUMPS OUT OF APARTMENT WINDOW DURING SWAT NEGOTIATIONS

Gardner had been given five and a half years of supervised release following his sentence, according FOX 35.

Deputies then got a call about an overdose at an apartment and found Gardner had taken what his sister called an "unknown narcotic." He was revived with a Narcan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being cleared at a hospital, Gardner was booked without bond and charged with violating his probation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.