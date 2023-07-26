Florida receptionist accused of stealing over $40K from doctors' patients: police

A Florida receptionist was arrested after a months-long investigation found that she reportedly stole from her employer's patients, police say,

Angelina Mena was arrested on several charges and booked into the Orange County Jail on Friday, according to Winter Springs Police Department.

Mena's employer, MacDonald Family EyeCare in Winter Springs, contacted police on March 11 with suspicions of credit card fraud.

"According to the business, the receptionist Angelina Mena was allegedly illegally using patients’ credit card information to commit credit card fraud," the Winter Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police believe that Mena stole around $44,000 from dozens of patients by taking their credit card information. Mena used a financial services system called Square.

"During the investigation, Winter Springs Police found that Mena used her own Square account to steal approximately $44,000 from 76 patients," the press release added.

Winter Springs Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.