Florida police identify body found 16 years ago of woman never reported missing; now seeking more info

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knew Jeana Lynn Burrus, or her husband, James, to contact investigators

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Sarasota, Florida, law enforcement officials have identified skeletal remains discovered in 2007 as those of a woman who was never reported missing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Jeana Lynn Burrus, who was determined to be 39 years old when she died, the office said in a release Wednesday. The sheriff’s office added that it is now seeking information from anyone familiar with Burrus, in particular her husband, James Burrus.

Her remains were discovered Feb. 6, 2007, in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Ashton Court in Sarasota.

OHIO MAN GETS 30 YEARS TO LIFE FOR 1991 COLD-CASE MURDER; TELLS COURT ‘I AM A MONSTER’

Jeana Burrus and her family

Jeana Lynn Burrus with her husband James Burrus, and son James Burrus, Jr. (Sarasota County Sheriffs Office)

Police said the investigation into the woman’s death was cold until last November, when there was a breakthrough in the case using DNA.

According to police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and DNA Labs International used advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify the victim as Burrus.

The victim lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and their son, James Burrus, Jr.

CAREER FLORIDA CRIMINAL ACCUSED IN COLD CASE KIDNAPPING, MURDER OF 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL DECADES LATER

Jeana Lynn Burrus

Jeana Lynn Burrus's body was found in 2007, and with the help of DNA advancements, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was able to identify her this year. (Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Jeana, police added, was unemployed, while her husband worked at a local body shop on Sarah Avenue in Sarasota.

The couple’s son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School, police said.

INFORMANT'S CLAIMS IMPLICATE PENNSYLVANIA MAN IN DRUG DEALER'S 2007 MURDER

Jeana Lynn Burrus headshot

Jeana Lynn Burrus (Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

What made the investigation into Jeana’s death more difficult was that she was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts were never questioned.

Prior to moving to Sarasota, Jeana and James lived in Citrus County, Florida and Frederick, Maryland.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have known Jeana or James Burrus, or with information regarding Jeana’s death, to contact Detective Brian NG at 941-861-4900.

