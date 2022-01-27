Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police chief resigns following domestic violence charge

A Florida police chief resigned a week after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A central Florida police chief has resigned, a week after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Michael Deal's resignation was announced Wednesday during the Winter Park Commission meeting.

Deal was arrested Jan. 19 after he was accused of battering a family member during an argument at their home near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Florida man in jail for five days after bizarre case of mistaken identity

He told deputies that he "attempted to get around" the alleged victim but "never laid a hand on" that person, the arrest report said. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Deal's resignation letter did not address the accusation. He noted that he is leaving the agency "at the highest level of policing" and added that "morale in the agency could not be better," the Orlando Sentinel reported.

City Manager Randy Knight said a search for a new chief would begin immediately. Until a new chief is hired, Division Chief Pam Marcum will lead the agency, which has about 75 officers.

Florida state senator extorted over nude photos says some blamed her looks: 'Terrible thing to say'

Deal was hired in 2016. He previously served as chief for the Atlantic Beach Police Department in North Florida. He began his career as an officer with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Your Money