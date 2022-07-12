Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police arrest two 12-year-old boys accused of 'playing' with loaded gun, pointing it at strangers

A bystander called police saying that the boys pointed a handgun at them from the vacant lot in Oak Hills, Florida

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two 12-year-old boys arrested for 'playing with handgun' in public Video

Two 12-year-old boys arrested for 'playing with handgun' in public

Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two 12-year-old boys after they received a 911 call about minors playing with a gun.

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested in Oak Hill, Florida, on Monday for allegedly firing a loaded handgun in a vacant lot and pointing it at a car with children inside, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. 

The bystanders who called 911 told the dispatcher that they heard a gunshot and the boys pointed the gun at their car when they went to see if anyone was hurt. 

A sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and heard additional gunshots as she arrived. 

  • Volusia Florida arrests
    Image 1 of 2

    The two boys came out of the vacant lot with their hands up once a deputy arrived.  (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

  • Two boys arrested for playing with gun in Florida
    Image 2 of 2

    (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

"Put your hands up! Stop running right now," the deputy can be heard as she approached the vacant lot. "Come out to me right now!"

"It was a real gun. We were shooting it over here. Someone said we were allowed to," one of the boys responded to the deputy as he came out of the lot with his hands up.

At least four shell casings and a handgun were recovered from the scene. It's unclear how the boys acquired the gun. 

Both of the 12-year-olds were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person younger than 16. 

A handgun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene. 

A handgun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.  (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the car full of strangers was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. 

They are currently being held at a juvenile detention center. 

Fox News's Jonathan Moore contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 