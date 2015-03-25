Florida pastor arrested before he could burn 2,998 Qurans on anniversary of 9/11 attacks

A Florida pastor has been arrested before he could set fire to almost 3,000 Qurans.

Polk County sheriff's officials say the Rev. Terry Jones and his associate pastor were arrested on unspecified felony charges in the small central Florida town of Mulberry on Wednesday. A news conference is scheduled for later Wednesday to announce specific charges.

Media reports show he was stopped in a pickup truck that was towing a metal trailer filled with Qurans soaked in kerosene. He had said he planned to burn 2,998 Qurans — one for every victim who died in the 9/11 attacks 12 years ago.

Jones is the pastor of a small evangelical Christian church. His congregation burned a Quran in March 2011 and last year he promoted an anti-Muslim film. His actions have sparked violence in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

___

Follow Tamara Lush on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tamaralush