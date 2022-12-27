Florida mother stabs 3-year-old daughter to death: police

A 3-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her own mother in a Florida apartment, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to a North Miami Beach apartment complex after a 911 call from a woman who said she was the mother, according to police.

Investigators spent hours going in and out of the apartment Tuesday morning as they collected evidence at the scene near Northeast 10th Ave. and 163rd St., WSVN-TV reported.

The police department took to Twitter to provide updates on the investigation into the homicide but did not provide the victim or suspect's identities.

The mother was in custody Tuesday, but police didn't say if she had been charged or provide further details on the case.