Florida mom reports man for allegedly exposing himself in video recorded by 5-year-old daughter

A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a 5-year-old, who recorded the behavior on a sibling's phone.

Carlos Rivera Luciano, 46, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday for lewd and lascivious behavior after video allegedly taken by a 5-year-old girl appeared to show him exposing himself, blowing kisses in her direction and telling her to come over, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Luciano was reportedly outside a residence's sliding glass door at the Sumerset Apartment complex in Orlando when the video was taken.

The little girl's mother – whose identity was not publicly revealed – told FOX 35 she was proud of her daughter for taking her sister's cell phone and recording the act.

Investigators said the mother immediately called 911 when she saw the video. When deputies arrived at the complex, they looked at the video and went to Luciano's unit, the outlet reported.

Kelly Tuite, a mother and neighbor at the apartments, said Luciano's actions are concerning and disgusting, adding that children usually play in a field located in the center of the complex.

"I have 2 children, it’s disgusting," she said. "I don’t understand the mind of someone who does that."

Deputies who responded to the call did go around the complex to inform families of the incident, according to Tuite.

In an on-camera interview with FOX 35, Tuite said she is so glad the little girl "knew what to do," crediting her "awesome parents" for teaching her how to respond if she was ever put in that situation.

She also said it's "unfortunate we even have to tell our children to do something like that."

"I think about my children playing right outside our door," Tuite said. "You constantly have to be watching them these days. You never know who’s going to do what."

Luciano denied the allegations, FOX 35 reported, and told investigators there is video to corroborate his story, but his family has not provided any footage. He said he was at the complex to take care of his grandmother.

He was jailed on $5,000 bond, but was released late Tuesday night, according Orange County Jail booking logs. He is not allowed to have contact with the victim.