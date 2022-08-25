Florida middle school students greeted by alligator during drop-off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back to school students were surprised to see a new classmate – a 7-foot alligator greeted middle school students on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was seen as students began arriving at the middle school ahead of the first bell.

School Resource Officer and K9 handler Dave Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the intruder and prevented any incidents from happening at the Fort Myers school.

In the video shared on social media, deputies are seen helping a trapper wrangle the big gator and loading it onto a truck.

School officials said that quick action prevented any students from being in danger.

The alligator was taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, where they will relocate it to a safe area, officials said.