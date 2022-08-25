Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida middle school students greeted by alligator during drop-off

A 7-foot alligator turned up at a Florida middle school while students were getting dropped-off

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Huge seven foot long alligator outside a Florida middle school Video

Huge seven foot long alligator outside a Florida middle school

Police outside a Florida middle school wrangled a seven foot long alligator into custody on Wednesday morning

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back to school students were surprised to see a new classmate – a 7-foot alligator greeted middle school students on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was seen as students began arriving at the middle school ahead of the first bell.

  • Captured alligator
    Image 1 of 3

    K9 handler Dave Jennings helped capture an alligator at Lexington Middle School, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. ( Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

  • Police capture alligator
    Image 2 of 3

    Lee County Sheriff’s Office captured the seven-foot alligator at a Florida Middle School on Wednesday morning. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

  • Police wrangle alligator
    Image 3 of 3

    Police wrangled a seven-foot alligator in Florida on Wednesday morning. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORIDA DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES SWIMMER FIGHTING OFF ALLIGATOR

School Resource Officer and K9 handler Dave Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the intruder and prevented any incidents from happening at the Fort Myers school.

In the video shared on social media, deputies are seen helping a trapper wrangle the big gator and loading it onto a truck. 

School officials said that quick action prevented any students from being in danger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alligator was taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, where they will relocate it to a safe area, officials said.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 