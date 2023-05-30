Multiple victims in Memorial Day beach shooting, graduation speech backlash and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HOLIDAY HORROR - Multiple people, including children, injured in Memorial Day shooting at beach boardwalk in Florida. Continue reading …

‘VILE’ - Groups call for public law school to face punishment after 'evil, antisemitic' graduation speech. Continue reading …

MUM’S THE WORD - Durham report reveals Biden and Obama knew truth of Trump collusion hoax but kept silent, Gregg Jarrett writes. Continue reading …

FLORIDA FURY - Upcoming convention goes 18+ in reaction to DeSantis law that prohibits exposing kids to 'adult live entertainment.' Continue reading …

BIG BROTHER - AI can spy on unsuspecting victims with ‘ease and precision,’ experts warn. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SHORT ON TIME - Budget deal will leave next Congress, winner of 2024 presidential election with renewed debate. Continue reading …

NOW COMES THE HARD PART - Getting debt deal over the finish line will be a momentous task. Continue reading …



‘NEVER GETS EASIER’ - President Biden mourns son Beau at Memorial Day ceremony. Continue reading …

‘MORALE IS LOW’ - DeSantis reflects on Navy career, warns military is ‘different’ now. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘PEOPLE HAVE LOST HOPE’ - 'Squad' Democrat senses lack of frustration among Black Americans over reparations. Continue reading …

TOPPING THE CHARTS - 'Boycott Target' rap standing up for kids climbs iTunes charts. Continue reading …

BRAND BACKLASH - Kohl’s faces shopper uproar after becoming latest retailer to market LGBTQ clothing to children. Continue reading …

‘I WAS APPALLED’ - Juneteenth event banner featuring White couple in South Carolina sparks outrage. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NOT LOVIN’ IT - Millions of workers predicted to lose their jobs within 5 years as computers replace human staff. Continue reading …

LISTEN TO YOUR HEART - Couples using AI tool to write wedding vows warned to ‘be cautious’ by marriage expert. Continue reading …

COWBOY CRAZE - How Kevin Costner and Leonardo DiCaprio are reinventing the Western. Continue reading …

GRADUATION HONORS: Service dog accompanies his graduate on stage at Seton Hall University for college commencement — see the happy moment! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Democrats and Republicans, veterans and civilians share why it's important to reflect on the sacrifices U.S. soldiers have made to protect our shared freedoms. See video …

WATCH: Shoppers still grappling with high grocery bills. See video …

FOX WEATHER

