Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Florida McDonald's employee shoots at customers during fight over order, police say

Chassidy Gardner, 22, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following fast food dispute

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Florida McDonald's employee accused of shooting at customers Video

Florida McDonald's employee accused of shooting at customers

A McDonald's employee was arrested after she allegedly started shooting at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window. (Surveillance video courtesy of Lakeland Police Department)

A Florida McDonald's employee was arrested last week after she shot at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window, authorities said. 

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the Friday incident. 

SOUTH FLORIDA COPS IN SHOOTOUT THAT KILLED UPS DRIVER, 3 OTHERS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE: REPORTS

Chassidy Gardner mugshot and security video at McDonald's

Chassidy Gardner, 22, is charged with shooting at customers at a Florida McDonald's during a verbal dispute.  (Lakeland Police Department)

Lakeland police officers responded to a reported shooting at the fast-food restaurant around 1 a.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between Gardner and a customer complaining about their order at the drive-through window. 

During the dispute, Gardner threw a drink at the customers as they were attempting to leave, police said. At one point, a customer stuck an arm through the window and knocked some items onto the floor. 

ROBBERS KILLED IN FLORIDA UPS TRUCK HIJACKING, SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE ARE IDENTIFIED

Chassidy Gardner, 22, on security video with a gun in her hand at a McDonald's

Chassidy Gardner, 22, seen on security video inside a Lakeland, Florida McDonald's. (Lakeland Police Department)

"Two of the customers got out of their vehicle and opened the drive through window to throw drinks at Gardner who then armed herself with a handgun," a police statement said. 

The customers then drove around the building and Gardner walked outside with her gun to argue further, authorities said. She allegedly opened fire as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot. 

McDonald's in Silver Spring, Maryland

Three men were reported stabbed inside a McDonald's restaurant in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Tuesday. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The car was hit at least once. No injuries were reported. Fox News Digital has reached out to McDonald's.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.