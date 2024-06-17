Florida McDonald's employee shoots at customers during fight over order, police say

A Florida McDonald's employee was arrested last week after she shot at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window, authorities said.

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the Friday incident.

Lakeland police officers responded to a reported shooting at the fast-food restaurant around 1 a.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between Gardner and a customer complaining about their order at the drive-through window.

During the dispute, Gardner threw a drink at the customers as they were attempting to leave, police said. At one point, a customer stuck an arm through the window and knocked some items onto the floor.

"Two of the customers got out of their vehicle and opened the drive through window to throw drinks at Gardner who then armed herself with a handgun," a police statement said.

The customers then drove around the building and Gardner walked outside with her gun to argue further, authorities said. She allegedly opened fire as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot.

The car was hit at least once. No injuries were reported. Fox News Digital has reached out to McDonald's.