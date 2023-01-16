Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man's body recovered from sunken sailboat months after Hurricane Ian

At least 147 Florida residents have now died from Hurricane Ian

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The body of a 72-year-old man who has been missing since Hurricane Ian ravaged the Florida coast last year was recovered from a sunken sailboat on Friday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 

James Denny Hurst was last known to have been on board the sail boat, "Good Girl," in the Matanzas Pass. 

A dive team from the Lee County Sheriff's Office was recovering the sunken boat on Friday when human remains were located. A coroner positively identified them as belonging to Hurst on Sunday. 

The Lee County Sheriff's dive team recovered the sunken sailboat last Friday. 

The Lee County Sheriff's dive team recovered the sunken sailboat last Friday.  (Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno)

"I mean, you know, we all know it’s him," Hurst’s daughter, Shannon Vaughan, told WBBH. "There’s absolutely no doubt. Like I said, he lived on the boat." 

At least 147 Florida residents lost their lives during Hurricane Ian, which struck the coast as a category 4 storm in late September. 

Lee County, where Hurst's body was recovered last week, was the hardest hit with 70 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Florida is still recovering after Hurricane Ian hit the state in late September as a category 4 storm. 

Florida is still recovering after Hurricane Ian hit the state in late September as a category 4 storm.  (Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno)

The remains of two elderly residents who have been missing since Hurricane Ian struck were located last week. 

The remains of two elderly residents who have been missing since Hurricane Ian struck were located last week.  (Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno)

The remains of another Lee County resident, 82-year-old Ilonka Knes, were discovered by workers removing debris in a thicket of mangroves last week. 

The total flood and wind related losses caused by Hurricane Ian are between $41 billion and $70 billion, according to analytics and data provider CoreLogic. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest