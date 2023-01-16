Florida man's body recovered from sunken sailboat months after Hurricane Ian

The body of a 72-year-old man who has been missing since Hurricane Ian ravaged the Florida coast last year was recovered from a sunken sailboat on Friday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

James Denny Hurst was last known to have been on board the sail boat, "Good Girl," in the Matanzas Pass.

A dive team from the Lee County Sheriff's Office was recovering the sunken boat on Friday when human remains were located. A coroner positively identified them as belonging to Hurst on Sunday.

"I mean, you know, we all know it’s him," Hurst’s daughter, Shannon Vaughan, told WBBH. "There’s absolutely no doubt. Like I said, he lived on the boat."

At least 147 Florida residents lost their lives during Hurricane Ian, which struck the coast as a category 4 storm in late September.

Lee County, where Hurst's body was recovered last week, was the hardest hit with 70 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The remains of another Lee County resident, 82-year-old Ilonka Knes, were discovered by workers removing debris in a thicket of mangroves last week.

The total flood and wind related losses caused by Hurricane Ian are between $41 billion and $70 billion, according to analytics and data provider CoreLogic.