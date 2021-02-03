Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man with state tattooed on forehead calls 911 for ride home

He has been charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana, authorities say

By Elizabeth Elizalde | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

He’s proud to be a Florida man.

A man with a Florida tattoo on his forehead has been arrested for calling 911 twice to get a ride home, authorities said.

Matthew Leatham, 22, dialed 911 to request a ride home after 4 a.m. in the New Port Richey suburb of Tampa on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

A Pasco County deputy found Leatham and offered to call him a cab, but he said he didn’t have money, the complaint states.

CHICAGO-AREA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER POURING BOILING WATER ON BOYFRIEND, FLEEING TO MISSISSIPPI: PROSECUTORS

Leatham then began walking in the direction he lives and again called 911 for a ride, cops said.

Matthew Leatham tried to use 911 to get a ride home Sunday, authorities say. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Leatham tried to use 911 to get a ride home Sunday, authorities say. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The officer caught up to him and arrested him as he was on the line, according to the complaint.

Authorities say the officer searched Leatham and found marijuana.

He has been charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer caught up to him and arrested him as he was on the line, according to the complaint.

Authorities say the officer searched Leatham and found marijuana.

He has been charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

Leatham was released on $300 bond.

Your Money