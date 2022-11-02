Expand / Collapse search
Florida man unhappy with change he got at convenience store returns with 5 pals, robs cashier of $8K: police

Strong-arm robbery caught on video at Tony's Market in Deerfield Beach, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Graphic Language: A Florida man is wanted after beating and robbing a store worker after a dispute over change, authorities said. Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man who had a dispute over change with a convenience store cashier returned with his five pals and stole $8,000 in a caught-on-video beating and robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

The strong-arm robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at Tony’s Market in Deerfield Beach, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

An adult male wearing a white tank top and black pants was trying to buy a black and purple Dutch cigar when he became "unhappy with the change he received" and engaged in a verbal altercation with the cashier, according to investigators.

The suspect left the store but returned moments later with five others.

Police say the incident began after a verbal altercation over the change that the suspect recieved.

Police say the incident began after a verbal altercation over the change that the suspect recieved. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office )

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping over the counter and grabbing the cashier. 

The suspect left the store after the verbal altercation and returned with five others before attacking and robbing the cashier, police said.

The suspect left the store after the verbal altercation and returned with five others before attacking and robbing the cashier, police said. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office )

The suspect is seen throwing the victim to the ground and holding him down. At one point the victim grabs a baseball bat, and the two wrestle over it.

In video shared by authorities, the suspect is seen grabbing the cashier and throwing him to the ground.

In video shared by authorities, the suspect is seen grabbing the cashier and throwing him to the ground. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office )

While the victim was being held down, police said other individuals jumped the counter and stole about $8,000 from the business before fleeing.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).