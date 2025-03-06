Florida man threatens to assassinate Trump, destroy New York with missiles in 911 calls: report

A Florida man allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump and launch missiles to destroy New York in a series of 911 calls.

Justin Blaxton, 34, of Loxahatchee, made multiple 911 calls to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26, WPEC-TV reported, citing an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

"I need a ride to the airport to be taken to the White House to assassinate the President," Blaxton allegedly said in one of the calls.

"I'm about to launch the missiles to destroy New York," he allegedly said in another call. "I'm a Confederate soldier and I'm looking to get revenge. My missiles are attracted to Donald Trump's tower."

PRINCETON PREPPY MURDER SUSPECT HAD ‘FIT OF MADNESS,’ ‘TERRIFYING VISIONS’ BEFORE KILLING BROTHER: DOCS

In other calls, Blaxton allegedly told dispatchers to "tell the FBI that I'm a mass murderer" and that he wanted Trump to go over to his house because "tomorrow's his last day on planet Earth."

Deputies who responded to Blaxton’s home said he was nowhere to be found, though arrested him the following day.

Blaxton was charged with making a threat to throw, place, project or discharge a destructive device, falsely reporting of a bomb/explosion and making false 911 calls.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S DEFENSE CLAIMS HE HAS AUTISM IN BID TO AVOID FIRING SQUAD

Jason Russell, a former U.S. Secret Service agent of 10 years, told the outlet that the 911 recordings sounded like "the idle rant of somebody who's mentally deranged."

"A good percentage of the people that make threats have some level of mental illness or they're experiencing some type of mental breakdown," Russel said.

Blaxton has an "extensive" history of mental health-related encounters with local police, the New York Post reported, citing court documents.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His bond was set at $35,000 and a hearing in mental health court was set for April 16.