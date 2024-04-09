Florida man promised minor money for sex caught after victim filmed on Instagram Live video: Police

A 73-year-old Florida man was arrested after he was allegedly caught with an underage person on Instagram Live after promising her money for sex.

James Lehnert is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor in connection with the March 31 video, Fox Tampa reported. Authorities did not release any details about the minor.

The minor was allegedly seen on Lehnert's lap as he stroked her head while talking about engaging in sexual acts, his sexual experiences with his ex-wife and other sexual experiences. The video was spotted by several people, including a friend of the minor, who called the police and gave them the victim's iPhone location.

When authorities arrived at Lehnert's home, he was wearing only a robe and socks, the report said. The victim told police that they met Lehnert around 10 p.m. on March 30 while sitting on a curb when he offered them a ride.

Instead, Lehnert drove to his home and began talking about sex and money, authorities said. He offered $200 for sex but the minor refused but accepted a $60 offer to give oral sex, police said.

The minor said they performed oral sex before they stopped. Lehnert asked the victim's age and said he didn't know how old they were before engaging in sexual activity.

Once the minor became uncomfortable, they began filming on Instagram Live. Inside his home, authorities allegedly found a condom wrapper, a bottle of liquor and a box of condoms.

Lehnert was released from jail on Monday, according to jail records.