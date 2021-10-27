Florida man posted bomb-making instructions online for ISIS, facing up to 15 years in prison

A 29-year-old Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to materially support terrorism after he posted multiple documents online for ISIS terrorists with instructions on creating homemade bombs.

Samuel Baptiste is facing up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release when he is sentenced in January, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

In November 2016, Baptiste uploaded documents entitled, "Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb," "Pipe Bombs," "Improvised Explosive Devices" and "Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1."

FORMER CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT CONVICTED OF TERRORISM CHARGE, TRYING TO HELP ISIS

The documents were uploaded for "persons whom he believed were acting on behalf of ISIS," according to the U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

He was originally indicted in August 2018 on four counts of distributing information pertaining to explosives, one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baptiste was previously sentenced to 80 months in prison on federal weapons charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.