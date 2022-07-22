Florida man menaces bike rider with machete, then shoots him in the face on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying an attempted murder suspect after an Oakland Park convenience store camera captured a gunman approach a man and shoot him in the face from point blank range.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who authorities did not identify, to the hospital, and he survived.

It happened near the 7-Eleven store at 3800 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park, according to authorities.

Although there is no sound, the surveillance video shows two men appearing to argue outside the store around 1:50 a.m. on June 6.

The sheriff's office did not describe the nature of the argument. The victim appears seated on a bicycle and the suspect at one point is parked in a handicapped space before moving his car.

In the course of the exchange, the suspect brandishes a machete, and the victim pulls what looks like a handgun from inside his jacket -- in an apparent bid to ward off the aggressor.

The suspect leaves and then moves his car to parking lot’s exit lane. He gets out holding a pistol and approaches the victim.

Video shows the gun wavering in his hand as he walks across the parking lot, right up to the victim.

After a single shot to the face, the victim collapses and the suspect runs across the parking lot and into a dark-colored Infiniti sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.