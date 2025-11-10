Florida man fired from job accused of threatening church attacks online: 'Gonna look like a genocide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man recently fired from his job allegedly made online threats targeting churches, authorities said.

Michael Iaboni, 32, was arrested after a tip was sent to Crime Stoppers, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Investigators said Iaboni posted videos on social media saying he had been fired from his job and made threats against places of worship.

Iaboni posted, and later deleted, one video on Nov. 4 where he states that "I got fired and I'm fired up," authorities said.

He also allegedly stated that: "It's all kill shot" before holding up his hands and pretending to hold a rifle mimicking the sound of a firearm being fired.

"I would never take my own life, but I understand the people that I am going to be going after are and could potentially be dangerous," he said, according to investigators.

"Christ Fellowship is on my list to hit also," the arrest report continued. "My end game is taking you out... It's not necessarily the people that are yelling that you need to be worried about, it's the quiet ones. It's the ones that no longer fear death. I expect death to come fast and very violent. Hopefully I go out fast."

The report said Iaboni made another threatening post on Nov. 7, where he said it was "gonna look like a genocide."

The report said that Iaboni lives about 1.5 miles from Christ Fellowship. On Nov. 2, he allegedly signed up for a "Journey" event at Christ Fellowship to learn more about the church.

Church staffers later notified Palm Beach Gardens police about Iaboni "frequenting the Church recently."

Iaboni is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.