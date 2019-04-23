Florida man in Easter bunny costume caught in viral brawl reveals who he is, why he hopped into action

A costumed stranger fighting for justice removed his mask Monday -- but it wasn't Bruce Wayne revealing he's Batman or Peter Parker confessing he's Spider-Man.

It turns out the person seen in an Easter bunny outfit brawling with two others this weekend in a viral video has a familiar identity: Florida man.

Antoine McDonald, still dressed in the holiday getup he purchased at Walmart, admitted to being the man behind the whiskers and wiggling nose during an interview Monday with FOX35 Orlando.

McDonald said he was out Easter Sunday with his cousin and friend heading to a club in downtown Orlando -- and dressed from floppy ear to thumper in the rabbit attire -- when the group saw a man spit on a woman, who then retaliated by punching the expectorator.

“I see this lady and this guy going back and forth, and I’m just looking at it and walking," McDonald told FOX35 Orlando. "Then I see him spit on her, and she starts hitting him, so I walk over there, I try to help."

At that point, the man and woman started tussling.

"I try to break up the fight at first," McDonald said. "I felt I had to do something to help get him off of her to make sure she got away from the fight safely and unharmed.”

Video taken by a club promoter, who goes by "workfth" on Instagram, showed a person in an Easter bunny costume appearing to try to pull two people apart before eventually throwing several punches himself.

The fight continued for several seconds, with the costumed Easter bunny delivering vicious body blows (instead of the usual chocolate-filled baskets). Bystanders watched and shouted as the surreal scene before a police officer finally jumped in and broke up the bunny beatdown.

“Only in Florida. only in Orlando you see a bunny fighting. You’ve got to pull your phone out,” the promoter told FOX35.

The video was posted on Instagram on Sunday night and, quick as a rabbit, garnered more than 1 million views in a day.

No arrests were made Sunday night and McDonald said he and his friends departed the scene and continued with their festivities. He said he didn’t expect to receive so much attention from the bizarre incident.

“I’m walking down the street going about my day in my bunny suit," McDonald said, "and people are like, 'Oh, did you just get in a fight? Was that you?' I’m like, 'Excuse me?'”