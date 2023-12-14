Florida man drags female deputy while handcuffed, resists Tasers: sheriff's office

A Florida man accused of dragging a deputy "approximately 49 feet" while handcuffed is behind bars and facing a multitude of charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say body camera footage shows deputies contacting Keon Hodge, 28, at 7:15 p.m. Monday, in order to act on an active warrant.

Hodge allegedly pulled away while deputies were trying to serve the warrant, and began resisting.

Deputies used a single drive stun on Hodge, but it was not effective. They then used a second Taser, which HCSO says did not work.

"Hodge, who had one handcuff already placed, dragged a deputy approximately 49 feet and fled westbound on foot," HCSO said in a press release. The sheriff's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the deputy Hodge allegedly dragged was female.

The department's aviation unit was able to follow Hodge, and video showed him trying to hide in a car lot nearby. The sheriff's office said their Aviation Unit then spotted him trying to remove the handcuff still on his wrist before hiding in a storage container.

AK9 and patrol deputies on the ground then located Hodge, who was hiding behind a hot water heater, HCSO said.

Bodycam footage showed the suspect eventually complying with orders, and getting out of the storage container.

"When it comes to teamwork, it couldn't be better displayed than what these deputies showed," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "After this man violently rejected the first attempt at his arrest, he now will face additional consequences for his despicable actions."

Hodge faces nine charges, according to online arrest records, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, prisoner escape or attempt to escape and others. As of Thursday morning, he was still in custody on $17,500 bond.