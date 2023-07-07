Florida man dies in airboat crash on Maine river

A man from Florida died after an airboat he was driving sunk on the Kennebec River in Maine, authorities said.

Mark Henry, 72, of Fort Pierce, Florida, was with North Anson resident Matthew Sleeper, 63, on Wednesday night when the airboat nosedived into the water, throwing the two men into the river.

They started swimming as the boat sank deeper into the water and when Sleeper got to shore, he did not see Henry, the warden service said.

The body was later retrieved from the water by a local fire department.

Authorities are investigating Henry’s death and what could have caused the boat to sink.

Sleeper had been working on the boat for Henry, who had asked Sleeper to come on a ride, the warden service said.