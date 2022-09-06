Teenager dies, 10 others injured after boat crash off Florida Keys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 17-year-old girl died following a boat crash off the Florida Keys on Labor Day weekend, reports say.

The boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene.

At first, 11 of the 14 people on the boat were reported injured, with four of them critical. Seven suffered minor injuries, fire rescue officials said.

The critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

The girl who died has been identified as Luciana "Lucy" Fernandez, according to WSVN. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

"The other girls airlifted were Lourdes students Katerina ‘Katy’ Puig, the Miami Herald Girls Soccer 7A-5A Player of the Year, and Coco Aguilar, both in serious condition; and a student at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart," The Miami Herald reports.

Boca Chita Key is within Biscayne National Park offshore of Miami-Dade County.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.