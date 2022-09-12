Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.

Deputies reported that the victim, whose age and relationship to Honeycutt is currently unknown, appeared pale and lethargic when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During an investigation of the home, police discovered a cut straw and a white powdery substance in the juvenile's room that tested positive for fentanyl.

While the victim told investigators that he had taken the drugs from Honeycutt's work pack that was left on the kitchen counter, the Department of Children and Families, who also investigated the incident, provided the sheriff’s office with a report that said the victim was provided the drugs by Honeycutt in an apparent attempt to see if the minor could pass a drug screening. The victim later changed his statement to say that he took the drugs without Honeycutt's knowledge.

Police on the scene attempted to locate Honeycutt's work bag and were unable to find it, while a review of body camera footage showed that the bag was initially located on the kitchen table when officers arrived but was moved while the victim was being attended to.

Honeycutt was later pulled over Friday for a stop sign violation and was arrested on charges related to the incident last month. When questioned by police, Honeycutt said he had moved the bag to his car when the victim was receiving treatment from first responders.

A search of Honeycutt's car found he was in possession of a bottle containing fake urine, a discovery they said is consistent with Honeycutt's alleged desire to see if the victim would pass a drug test, though Honeycutt continued to deny he knew what drugs the victim had taken.

Honeycutt now faces charges of aggravated child abuse and tampering with evidence. He has since been released on a $12,500 bond.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.