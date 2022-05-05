Florida man allegedly beat woman, held her captive at hotel for days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will at a hotel for days and repeatedly beating her, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the Hometown Studios hotel on North Oxford Road in Casselberry and found a woman lying in the parking lot, the Casselberry Police Department said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

OHIO MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING TEXAS OFFICER, STANDOFF WITH POLICE

The woman was yelling that she had escaped a man who had been holding her captive, according to authorities. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries. No further details were immediately provided.

The man was later identified as 50-year-old Billy Atkins, police said. Atkins allegedly tied the woman up and beat her while holding her prisoner.

It was unclear what led authorities to Atkins or how he was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details were immediately available about how Atkins and the victim knew each other.

Atkins was arrested by Seminole County Sheriff's deputies and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping/false imprisonment and battery by strangulation.