Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man allegedly beat woman, held her captive at hotel for days

Casselberry police say woman escaped to hotel parking lot

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will at a hotel for days and repeatedly beating her, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the Hometown Studios hotel on North Oxford Road in Casselberry and found a woman lying in the parking lot, the Casselberry Police Department said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

OHIO MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING TEXAS OFFICER, STANDOFF WITH POLICE

The woman was yelling that she had escaped a man who had been holding her captive, according to authorities. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries. No further details were immediately provided.

Billy Atkins, 50, is accused of having tied up a woman and repeatedly beating her while holding her captive at a hotel, authorities said.

Billy Atkins, 50, is accused of having tied up a woman and repeatedly beating her while holding her captive at a hotel, authorities said. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The man was later identified as 50-year-old Billy Atkins, police said. Atkins allegedly tied the woman up and beat her while holding her prisoner. 

It was unclear what led authorities to Atkins or how he was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details were immediately available about how Atkins and the victim knew each other.

Atkins was arrested by Seminole County Sheriff's deputies and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping/false imprisonment and battery by strangulation. 