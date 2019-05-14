Florida man reportedly tells cops he thought playing basketball naked would ‘enhance his skill level’

This method of training to become a better basketball player is a slam dunk – for landing in jail.

Jordon Anderson, a 29-year-old Florida resident, was arrested Sunday after police allegedly found him shooting hoops in the nude at an Orlando-area park.

“Jordan stated he was working on his basketball skills and he feels playing naked enhances his skill level,” reads a Longwood Police Department arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Investigators say they asked Anderson to put his clothes back on and he complied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police charged Anderson with indecent exposure of sexual organs – a misdemeanor – and transported him to a local jail with a bond set at $500.