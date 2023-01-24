Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida man angry with HOA sets apartment on fire, causing explosion, before shooting himself: police

Florida authorities said Marc Hermann allegedly told them the management company was responsible for what happened

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Body cam footage shows Florida police arresting woman who shot sick husband of 50 years in hospital bed Video

Body cam footage shows Florida police arresting woman who shot sick husband of 50 years in hospital bed

Police-worn body camera footage shows the arrest of Ellen Gilland, a Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Daytona Beach hospital.

A Florida man angry with his homeowners association set his unit on fire, causing an explosion that damaged other units and shot himself afterwards, authorities said. 

Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday and is being held in the Seminole County jail on four arson charges. 

FLORIDA TAKES DRAMATIC STEP TO STEM ‘TIDAL WAVE’ OF FENTANYL. SENDS DEALER TO PRISON FOR 30 YEARS

Marc Hermann, 53, allegedly said he started a fire in his apartment complex because of his homeowners association.

Marc Hermann, 53, allegedly said he started a fire in his apartment complex because of his homeowners association. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The fire broke out on Jan. 14 in a small apartment community in the Orlando suburb of Longwood, according to a police affidavit. A responding deputy found Hermann sitting on the ground draped in towels and bleeding, the documents said. 

When asked about his injuries, Hermann allegedly told authorities they were caused by a gun. He then blamed the apartment management company, saying it was responsible for what happened. 

Smokes comes out of an apartment unit where Marc Hermann allegedly started a fire. 

Smokes comes out of an apartment unit where Marc Hermann allegedly started a fire.  (WOFL)

He allegedly told a paramedic who was treating him that he "started the fire in an act of revenge against the Homeowners Association in charge of his property." Hermann also said he "shot himself in the neck after starting the fire," the report said.

Two residents told authorities they heard and felt an explosion. One woman who lived below Hermann said she dodged flaming debris while trying to make it to her front door. 

An apartment that was damaged when Marc Hermann allegedly caused a fire in the complex. 

An apartment that was damaged when Marc Hermann allegedly caused a fire in the complex.  (WOFL)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another resident said the explosion threw him into his closet and that he had to exit his unit through a second-story balcony, the report said. 

At least three units were impacted by the fire, authorities said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.