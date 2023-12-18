Florida man allegedly poisons nephew's sandwich with eyedrop solution because he 'hated' him: police

A Florida man allegedly smothered his nephew's meatball sandwich with eyedrop solution last week because he "hated" him on that particular day, police said.

James Leach, 45, has been charged with poisoning of food or water in connection with the Wednesday incident, according to a Pinellas Park police affidavit obtained by Fox Orlando.

Leach allegedly asked an employee at a business for a bottle of eyedrop solution, saying he had dry eyes, police said. Leach was a regular customer at the business and was having issues with his nephew.

He allegedly told the store employee that he "hated" his nephew that day.

When he was handed the solution, Leach allegedly opened it and poured it on the nephew's meatball sandwich.

"The witness stated that could hurt someone and (Leach) responded by saying that it would only cause (his nephew) to ‘s--- himself and puke his brains out,’" the affidavit said.

The nephew told investigators he only ate a small portion of the sandwich. He refused medical treatment when he found out about the alleged poisoning. Authorities said Leach and his nephew have a "long history" of domestic-related incidents.

Leach is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Pinellas County jail, according to jail records.