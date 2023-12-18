Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Florida man allegedly poisons nephew's sandwich with eyedrop solution because he 'hated' him: police

James Leach allegedly purchased eyedrop solution and poured it on his nephew's meatball sandwich, Pinellas Park police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Florida man caught on video stealing boozy ingredients Video

Florida man caught on video stealing boozy ingredients

Florida man steals ingredients for screwdriver from an apartment. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man allegedly smothered his nephew's meatball sandwich with eyedrop solution last week because he "hated" him on that particular day, police said. 

James Leach, 45, has been charged with poisoning of food or water in connection with the Wednesday incident, according to a Pinellas Park police affidavit obtained by Fox Orlando

Leach allegedly asked an employee at a business for a bottle of eyedrop solution, saying he had dry eyes, police said. Leach was a regular customer at the business and was having issues with his nephew.

FLORIDA PORCH PIRATE STOLE PACKAGES, PLANNED TO RE-GIFT THEM FOR CHRISTMAS

Image of James Leach wearing an orange jumpsuit

James Leach allegedly poured eyedrop solution on hsi nephew's sandwich, police said.  (Pinellas County jail)

He allegedly told the store employee that he "hated" his nephew that day. 

When he was handed the solution, Leach allegedly opened it and poured it on the nephew's meatball sandwich. 

"The witness stated that could hurt someone and (Leach) responded by saying that it would only cause (his nephew) to ‘s--- himself and puke his brains out,’" the affidavit said. 

The nephew told investigators he only ate a small portion of the sandwich. He refused medical treatment when he found out about the alleged poisoning. Authorities said Leach and his nephew have a "long history" of domestic-related incidents. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leach is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Pinellas County jail, according to jail records. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.