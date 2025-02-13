Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Florida man accused of luring young girls to home using pet ferrets

Robert Alan Rouse was charged with 2 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A Florida man faces charges after he allegedly touched young girls he lured to his home with the promise of letting them pet his ferrets.

Robert Alan Rouse, 36, of Clearwater, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, according to Pinellas County court records filed by Clearwater police.

A girl told investigators Rouse invited her into his home so she could pet his ferrets, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Robert Rouse, 36

Robert Rouse, 36, is accused of luring young girls to his home using pet ferrets. (Pinellas County Jail)

MAN IN THE US ILLEGALLY WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY GROPING 7-YEAR-OLD TEXAS GIRL ON HER WAY HOME FROM SCHOOL

After she entered the home, the girl told police, Rouse grabbed her behind, picked her up and tossed her onto his bed, according to the affidavit.

While being questioned by authorities, Rouse admitted to inappropriately touching a child the previous day as she was petting his ferret in his driveway, FOX 13 reported.

Police tape over a crime scene

Authorities said Rouse revealed a plan to lure children into his home and talk with them about sexual activity. (AP Images)

In addition to the two alleged incidents, police claim Rouse was messaging with an undercover federal agent online.

While messaging, authorities said, he revealed a plan to lure children into his home, then talk with them about sexual activity, according to the report.

Rouse is being held on $300,000 bond, according to sheriff's office records.

The Clearwater Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.