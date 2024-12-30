Florida law will create safety barrier for first responders

A new law in Florida will support the need to keep first responders safe while working a call.

Senate Bill 184 will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will prohibit a person, after receiving a warning, from approaching a first responder engaged in the lawful performance of their job.

The law is aimed at helping police, fire and EMS personnel stay focused while performing critical first aid.

FLORIDA LAW BANNING HOMELESS PEOPLE FROM SLEEPING IN PUBLIC OUTDOOR SPACES TAKES EFFECT

It will create a 25-foot barrier around the responder, keeping the public at bay. It also includes keeping the public from threatening and harassing the responders while they are trying to do their jobs.

Violators will receive a warning initially, but could face criminal penalties if they don't heed it.

NEW FLORIDA LAW ESTABLISHES SAFE SPACE IN SHERIFF'S OFFICE PARKING LOTS FOR CHILD CUSTODY EXCHANGES

The new law comes with a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The bill also outlines that a violator could face a second-degree misdemeanor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also specifies the definition of "first responder" to include law enforcement officers, a correctional probation officer, firefighters and emergency medical care providers.