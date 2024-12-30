Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida law will create safety barrier for first responders

Senate Bill 184 will go into effect on Jan. 1

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new law in Florida will support the need to keep first responders safe while working a call.

Senate Bill 184 will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will prohibit a person, after receiving a warning, from approaching a first responder engaged in the lawful performance of their job.

The law is aimed at helping police, fire and EMS personnel stay focused while performing critical first aid.

FLORIDA LAW BANNING HOMELESS PEOPLE FROM SLEEPING IN PUBLIC OUTDOOR SPACES TAKES EFFECT

First responders preparing for storm drain rescue

A new Florida law will keep first responders safe by prohibiting a person from approaching any police, fire or EMS personnel while working on a call. (Delray Beach Police Department)

It will create a 25-foot barrier around the responder, keeping the public at bay. It also includes keeping the public from threatening and harassing the responders while they are trying to do their jobs.

Violators will receive a warning initially, but could face criminal penalties if they don't heed it.

NEW FLORIDA LAW ESTABLISHES SAFE SPACE IN SHERIFF'S OFFICE PARKING LOTS FOR CHILD CUSTODY EXCHANGES

People who approach a first responder on the job will initially receive a warning, but could face a fine and up to 60 days in jail.

People who approach a first responder on the job will initially receive a warning, but could face a fine and up to 60 days in jail. (iStock)

The new law comes with a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The bill also outlines that a violator could face a second-degree misdemeanor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flood rescue in Mamaroneck, New York

The law considers first responders to be law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

It also specifies the definition of "first responder" to include law enforcement officers, a correctional probation officer, firefighters and emergency medical care providers.