Florida
Published

Florida lake sees two helicopter crashes in a matter of hours, officials say

The FAA and NTSB are investigating

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida authorities on Wednesday recovered the wreckage of a second helicopter that had gone down in a lake just hours after another chopper crashed in the same lake. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News that a Bell OH-58A helicopter crashed into Lake Apopka, some 15 miles northwest of Orlando around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. 

    Rescue officials pull the wreckage of a helicopter from Lake Apopka.  (WOFL)

    The two helicopters reportedly crashed into the lake just hours apart from each other.  (WOFL)

    Lake Apopka is approximately 15 miles northwest of Orlando.  (WOFL)

A pilot was the sole person inside the helicopter and was rescued by a boater, Orange County Fire Rescue said, adding that a patient had been transported to the hospital to be treated for pesticides. 

The FAA said another helicopter, a Bell 206B, crashed in the same lake around 7:15 a.m. while conducting "agriculture operations." 

The number of people on board remains unclear. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. 

"NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigations," an agency spokesperson told Fox News. "Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  