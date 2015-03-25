Expand / Collapse search
Florida jury recommends life in prison for 'Little Tony' in businessman's slaying

By | Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida jury has recommended life in prison for Anthony "Little Tony" Ferrari in the 2001 mob-style killing of a former gambling executive and founder of the Miami Subs restaurant chain.

The non-binding recommendation made Tuesday goes to Circuit Judge Ilona Holmes, who will decide the 56-year-old Ferrari's ultimate fate later.

Ferrari was convicted of murder in October for the 2001 shooting death of Konstantinos "Gus" Boulis. Testimony showed Boulis was killed by a mob hit man and that Ferrari helped plot the crime in a dispute over the lucrative SunCruz Casinos gambling fleet that Boulis had once owned.

Also charged is 75-year-old Anthony "Big Tony" Moscatiello, a reputed member of New York's Gambino crime family. He has pleaded not guilty and will be tried later.