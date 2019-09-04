Florida intruder kills man before neighbor shoots him, reports say

A man in Florida accused of fatally shooting another man -- inside a home he was burglarizing -- was shot by a neighbor as he tried to get away, according to reports.

Javier Medina-Tamayo, 20, allegedly shot 38-year-old Enrique Blanco on Saturday night after he and his fiancée woke up to the sound of a loud noise coming from the living room of their Royal Palm Beach home. Blanco went to check it out when the fiancée reported hearing another loud noise, then saw him fall to the ground, according to WPLG, which cited a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit.

Blanco reportedly said, “They shot me.”

The man’s fiancée, Shakira, then saw a masked gunman enter the kitchen with a gun pointed at her, the station reported, adding that she screamed and begged the suspect not to kill her as she ran out the front door.

A neighbor reportedly heard the commotion, grabbed his gun and went outside to see the gunman getting away on a bicycle. The neighbor then yelled at Medina-Tamayo, who allegedly started shooting at the neighbor. Deputies said the neighbor returned fire, hitting Medina-Tamayo in the leg, WPLG reports.

When deputies arrived to the South Florida home, they found a man dead on the kitchen floor and Medina-Tamayo in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his leg, the station reported.

Medina-Tamayo was taken to a hospital in West Palm Beach, where detectives found the dead man’s wallet, two gold bracelets and a gold watch from his pockets, deputies said. Medina-Tamayo reportedly denied any involvement in the crime.

Medina-Tamayo faced several charges including first-degree murder, occupied burglary with a firearm, home invasion robbery with a firearm, shooting into an occupied building and wearing a mask during the commission of a felony.