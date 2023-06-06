Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida high school softball star stabbed 15 times by ex-boyfriend while dining with her mother: police

Spencer Ross Pearson's stabbing spree landed 4 people in the hospital

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Florida man in cat costume arrested after stabbing roommate in neck, police say Video

Florida man in cat costume arrested after stabbing roommate in neck, police say

Deputies in Alachua County, Florida, arrested a man wearing a catsuit at a home after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the neck on Tuesday. (Credit: Alachua County Sheriff)

A Florida teenager repeatedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, a high school star softball player, then slit his own throat Saturday after he followed her to a restaurant where she was having dinner with her mother, police said.

Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, tracked his ex-flame, 17-year-old Madison Schemitz, to Mr. Chubby's Wings in upscale Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville.

The recent Ponte Vedra High School graduate had been stalking and harassing Schemitz since she broke up with him in April, according to an arrest warrant.

Schemitz was eating with her mother, Jackie Roge, and friend Casey Estep, when she spotted her ex seated at a nearby table.

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER FOUND MURDERED AT HOME NEAR HER WAILING INFANT

Spencer Ross Pearson and Madison Schemitz pose in front of Christmas lights.

Spencer Ross Pearson allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz 15 times in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, June 3. (Facebook)

"They were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to go,'" Estep told First Coast News of their reaction, and the trio quietly got up to pay their check. However, Pearson pursued them outside, grabbed Schemitz "by one arm and stabbed her approximately 15 times" in broad daylight in front of the eatery, the warrant alleges.

FLORIDA MOM FATALLY SHOT IN ‘NEIGHBORHOOD FEUD’ OVER HER KIDS PLAYING: SHERIFF

Roge tried to intervene, and Pearson allegedly slashed her in the forehead and leg, the document said. A good Samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong, was sitting in the eatery's parking lot when he heard screaming and rushed over to help.

"You see two girls in trouble getting attacked by a guy, I would hope most people would do the same," Armstrong told the local news station. "Kudos to the mom. I think she's the real reason that girl is still alive."

Spencer Ross Pearson in his football uniform next photo of the exes on Instagram

Spencer Ross Pearson, who played high school football, left, is accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz, 17, shown in her softball uniform, right.

Pearson turned the knife on himself and "sliced his own throat several times telling witnesses he was attempting to kill himself," the warrant said.

The alleged perpetrator and the three victims were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for serious injuries. Schemitz was stabbed in the back and suffered damage to her spinal cord, which left her temporarily paralyzed, her family told the local outlet.

FLORIDA TEACHER'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED IN MURDER-SUICIDE

"Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital," said her eldest sibling Tatiana Cruceta. The Ponte Vedra High School senior has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother had surgery for a ruptured artery in her hand, Cruceta said.

The exterior of Mr. Chubby's with palm trees flanking the entrance.

Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, is accused of stabbing three people and himself outside Mr. Chubby's in tony Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, June 3. (Google maps)

Armstrong suffered severe injuries to his right hand, including an artery and several ligaments, which required surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A GoFundMe page for Schemitz has raised more than $107,000 as of Wednesday. Pearson is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder and one count of aggravated battery. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.