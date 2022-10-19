Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front

Snow threat to shift toward eastern Great Lakes, interior Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A strong October cold front has brought record freezing temperatures and wind chills as far south as the Gulf Coast and Florida.  

IN FLORIDA, WINNING LOTTERY TICKET PURCHASED IN STORM-RAVAGED FORT MYERS

Frost and freeze alerts in the eastern U.S. through Wednesday morning

Frost and freeze alerts in the eastern U.S. through Wednesday morning (Credit: Fox News)

The cold air combined with a storm system lingering over the Great Lakes has brought historic snow to parts of the upper peninsula of Michigan. 

Rain and snow shift eastward on Wednesday

Rain and snow shift eastward on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

That snow threat will shift toward the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast through Friday.  

Potential record high temperatures in the West on Wednesday

Potential record high temperatures in the West on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Record warmth over the West – the Northwest in particular – will finally come to an end over the weekend, as a cold front ushers in much cooler air, rain and measurable mountain snow. 

