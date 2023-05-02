Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida grandfather killed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash: 'left him to die alone'

The Florida family of the man wants to know who was behind the crash

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A Florida grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. in Orange County when the man was crossing a road, according to FOX 35.

The man's daughter, Devin Berna, said in an email to FOX 35 that the man killed was her father, 81-year-old William "Bill" Eury.

The man attempted to walk across the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and entered into the direct path of a car, which hit him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Florida man

The man's daughter, Devin Berna, said in an email to FOX 35 that the man killed was her father, 81-year-old William "Bill" Eury. (Photo via family handout to FOX 35)

Officials said that he wasn't using a marked crosswalk and died at the scene. After allegedly crashing into the man, the individual driving the car left the scene.

Eury was an Air Force Veteran and also enjoyed spending time on the water. He had 13 grandchildren and seven children, according to Berna.

Berna said that the family wants to know who was behind the hit-and-run crash.

"We just want to find out who left him to die alone in the road," Berna said.

Investigators said that based on a passenger side mirror found at the crash site, the car could be a Toyota Camry with a model year between 2018 and 2023.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.