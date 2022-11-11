Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Florida foam and insulation warehouse vandalized by 3 girls during Tropical Depression Nicole, cops say

The girls also spray-painted their names onto foam blocks before they ran from the building and were caught

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three girls "created their own disaster" inside a Florida foam and insulation company and left $350,000 in damage in their wake during Tropical Depression Nicole, authorities said Friday. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the damage to the Imperial Foam & Insulation company in Ormond Beach included slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, forklifts moved and crashed into products, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti.

NICOLE BATTERS FLORIDA, 2 PEOPLE ELECTROCUTED BY DOWNED POWER LINES

Three girls vandalized a Florida foam and insulation warehouse Thursday where they allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material and other damaged other parts of the building. 

The girls, ages 12-13, allegedly spray-painted their names onto foam blocks. One image was of a male body part. 

An employee at the warehouse overheard the spraying and saw the girls running from the building, authorities said. 

They were caught a short distance away. 

They are each charged with trespassing and burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.