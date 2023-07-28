Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida fishermen's close encounter with killer whales caught on video: 'He's looking at you!'

Mike Slaughter, who posted videos of the encounter on social media, told FOX 35 the experience was both 'intimidating and humbling.'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A group of fishermen off the Florida Keys captured the rare moment a pod of killer whales swam by their boat last weekend. 

"Oh, he’s a big boy!" one of the fishermen on the boat can be heard saying in the video as one of the whales breaches the surface before coming right up to another man in the water next to the boat. 

"He’s looking at you!" one of the men shouts excitedly, laughing. 

The fishermen captured the moment a pod of killer whales swam next to their boat last weekend.  (FOX 35/Mike Slaughter/Instagram)

Mike Slaughter, who posted several videos of the encounter near Key Largo on social media, told FOX 35, "Last Saturday we were fishing offshore and saw birds. We went to inspect and found a pod of about 7 orcas." 

Killer whales fighting back against boats Video

Slaughter, who told the station they believe the whales had just killed something because there was blood in the water, called the experience "epic."

"They weren’t concerned with us at all. It was intimidating and humbling," he added. 