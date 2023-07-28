Florida fishermen's close encounter with killer whales caught on video: 'He's looking at you!'

A group of fishermen off the Florida Keys captured the rare moment a pod of killer whales swam by their boat last weekend.

"Oh, he’s a big boy!" one of the fishermen on the boat can be heard saying in the video as one of the whales breaches the surface before coming right up to another man in the water next to the boat.

"He’s looking at you!" one of the men shouts excitedly, laughing.

FATHER CAPTURES RARE BREACH OF 3 SYNCHRONIZED WHALES OFF CAPE COD ON BIRTHDAY TRIP: ‘ICING ON THE CAKE’

KILLER WHALE MOTHERS PROTECT THEIR SONS MORE THAN THEIR DAUGHTERS, STUDY FINDS

Mike Slaughter, who posted several videos of the encounter near Key Largo on social media, told FOX 35, "Last Saturday we were fishing offshore and saw birds. We went to inspect and found a pod of about 7 orcas."

Slaughter, who told the station they believe the whales had just killed something because there was blood in the water, called the experience "epic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They weren’t concerned with us at all. It was intimidating and humbling," he added.