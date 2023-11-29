Florida fire rescue vehicle gets slammed onto its side in crash with bus, truck while responding to call

Fifteen people were sent to the hospital following a crash between a fire rescue truck responding to a medical call, a pickup truck and a small bus in Florida.

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) said that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, "units were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving an MCFR Rescue, a pickup truck and a small bus at the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue."

Multiple people who called 911 said that the MCFR Rescue vehicle was rolled over on its side after being hit.

The accident happened near the MCFR Friendship Fire Station #21, according to a department Facebook post, so firefighters arrived at the scene within one minute of being dispatched and immediately began assisting patients from all three vehicles.

Preliminary investigation details showed the bus and pickup were headed south on SW 80th Avenue when the ambulance entered an intersection with its lights and siren on, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Before the ambulance was able to make it through the intersection, it was reportedly struck by the bus and pickup truck, sending it on its side.

A photo from the scene showed that the bus was from Bridge to Hope, an adult day training center for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

The 15 people taken to local hospitals included two MCFR firefighters who sustained minor injuries, 11 students, the bus driver and the pickup driver. Eight of the students were taken as a precaution while three had minor injuries, MCFR said.

"MCFR would like to remind our citizens to yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on," the department wrote on Facebook.