Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida fire rescue vehicle gets slammed onto its side in crash with bus, truck while responding to call

Minor injuries reported; crash under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fifteen people were sent to the hospital following a crash between a fire rescue truck responding to a medical call, a pickup truck and a small bus in Florida.

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) said that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, "units were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving an MCFR Rescue, a pickup truck and a small bus at the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue."

Multiple people who called 911 said that the MCFR Rescue vehicle was rolled over on its side after being hit.

The accident happened near the MCFR Friendship Fire Station #21, according to a department Facebook post, so firefighters arrived at the scene within one minute of being dispatched and immediately began assisting patients from all three vehicles.

FLORIDA POLICE TRUCK CRASHES INTO CAR ON WAY TO EMERGENCY, 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES

MCFR truck on its side following crash

Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance can be seen on its side after being involved in a three-vehicle crash. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Preliminary investigation details showed the bus and pickup were headed south on SW 80th Avenue when the ambulance entered an intersection with its lights and siren on, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Before the ambulance was able to make it through the intersection, it was reportedly struck by the bus and pickup truck, sending it on its side.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN A MASSIVE SINKHOLE OPENED INSIDE THIS POPULAR FLORIDA THEME PARK

A photo from the scene showed that the bus was from Bridge to Hope, an adult day training center for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

  • MCFR ambulance different vantage point
    Image 1 of 3

    Fire crews and investigators stand next to the ambulance involved in a three-car crash in Marion County, Florida. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

  • Bus involved in MCFR crash
    Image 2 of 3

    The bus states that it is from Bridge to Hope, a training center for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

  • MCFR truck on sidewalk after crash
    Image 3 of 3

    Part of the MCFR ambulance ended up on the sidewalk of the intersection. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

The 15 people taken to local hospitals included two MCFR firefighters who sustained minor injuries, 11 students, the bus driver and the pickup driver. Eight of the students were taken as a precaution while three had minor injuries, MCFR said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"MCFR would like to remind our citizens to yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on," the department wrote on Facebook.