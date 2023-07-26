Florida felon allegedly dunked woman's head into tar vat during argument: police

A Florida suspect was arrested after a woman reported that he submerged her head in a vat of tar last week, police say.

Rosewood resident Marshall Dimick, 57, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said that the investigation began when they responded to a domestic disturbance report on July 20. The victim and her friend provided statements to police about the incident, which stemmed from an argument.

"During the argument Dimick dunked her head into a vat of a tar like substance that is used to treat clam and oyster bags," the Levy County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement, adding that the suspect also allegedly pointed a gun at her and choked her.

FLORIDA BURGLAR THWARTED BY ELDERLY HOMEOWNER WHO HELD HIM AT GUNPOINT: COPS

As a convicted felon, Dimick was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The suspect allegedly removed several of his guns from his home before police arrived, but they were recovered by authorities on a nearby property.

"Dimick is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm," the sheriff's office explained.

SHOOTING AT FLORIDA BAR DURING PARTY LEAVES 5 WOUNDED, NO ARRESTS

Dimick was transported to Levy County Detention Center, where he is held on a $550,000 bond.

Levy County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.